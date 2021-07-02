Bryant, Georgie Winters
May 31, 1925 - June 30, 2021
Boonville - On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Georgie Coleen Winters Bryant was called home peacefully to be with her Jesus. Georgie was born on May 31, 1925 to Earl Laffayette Winters and Lillie Wagoner Winters. She spent her 96 years of this life loving and serving the Lord, her family, and others. To her family and friends, Georgie was pure love and grace. She fed every person who walked through her door, or at least tried to do so. Her love was pure, unconditional and never-ending. She was proud of her children and her family and they adored her. What a blessing she was to each of them!
Georgie was a follower of Jesus and was a life-long member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. There, she thoroughly loved and was treasured by her church family. As a faithful member, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and WMU member, Georgie enriched her relationship with Christ and was a devoted Christian example to everyone.
With great certainty, we can say that Precious Georgie is celebrating around the throne of God. Welcoming Georgie to Heaven, right behind her Jesus, are the following: her loving husband, William Joe "Bill" Bryant, with whom she shared 57 years of love and friendship; Steven Webb Cave, her son-in law who loved her dearly; and Mitchell Scott Cave, her grandson who adored his "Mema Georgie Bell" with his whole heart. Also preceding Georgie in death were beloved brothers and sisters: Avery Dale Winters, Herbert Edison Winters, Alma Winters Cox, and Ezlee Winters Harp. Left on this earth to cherish her memory are: son, Eddie Allen Bryant and his wife Becky; daughter, Phyllis Bryant Cave; grandchildren, Stephanie Cave Christopherson (Jody), Marcus Allen Bryant (Dayna), Michael Adam Bryant; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Victoria Bryant, Hunter Allen Christopherson, William Major Bryant, Summer Leeann Bryant, and Tyson Matthew Bryant; great-great-grandchildren, Koben Allen Bryant and Kashton Aaron Bryant; "sister" Katie Brown Winters, several cherished nieces and nephews, and her Shady Grove family.
Thank you, Lord, for the gift of our Mama, Mema, Sister, Aunt Georgie, Friend, and Your Faithful Servant.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00PM, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Shady Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00PM, prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Lottie Moon Mission Fund, 3808 Center Road, Boonville, NC 27011.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Shelby Crook, Alice Watts, Carolyn Reavis, Hazel Harris, and Earline Shoemaker for the loving care given to Mrs. Bryant.
