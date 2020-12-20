Gerald Cliffton "Marshall" Dosier, 83, departed this life on December 16, 2020. He was born on May 16, 1937 to Rhoda Green and Cliff Dosier in Kingstree, SC. He was reared by his step-father, Leroy Darby. Gerald was edcuated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and graduated from Atkins High School, class of 1955. He also attended North Carolina A&T State University. He was employed with R.J. Reynolds/Whitaker Park for 27 years, WSFC Schools and proprietor of Lawn Care and Beauty for 30 years. Gerald was an avid golfer and Horticulturist. He was preceeded in death by his mother, father, and step-father.
Gerald leaves to cherish his wonderful memories are his devoted wife of 38 years; Patricia Wilson Dosier, two daughters: Vaness (Howard) Watkins, Deshaunda Blackmon, a sister: Daisy (James) Reaves, loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, a niece, mother0in-law: Annie Pearl Wilson, and a host of extended family and friends.Many thanks to the medical staff and Angel Care and Trellis at Novant Health.
There will be no formal service due to Covid-19. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the home.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 20, 2020.
Pat, we are so sorry to hear about the passing of our dear friend. Gerald will always have a special place in our heart. May God comfort you and give you peace at this difficult time.
Richard & Lillie Byrd
December 22, 2020
Dear Pat
Am so sorry to see the passing of Gerald ... I have not lived in the Winston-Salem area since 2007 ... sold my house and now live in Arcadia in Davidson County ... may God comfort you at this time with His eternal love
Denny
Danehy ( Denny ) Carson
December 21, 2020
Pat, I am truly sorry to hear of Gerald's passing. He was a joy to have in our social birthday golf group. Sending you love and peace.
Ruby Griffin
December 20, 2020
RIP, Mr. Dosier.
Sandra Brown
December 20, 2020
Gerald and I were good friends. We spent many good times at Cherokee .
May God bless you.