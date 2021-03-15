Stack, Gerald
February 19, 1936 - March 12, 2021
Walnut Cove- Gerald Stack, 85, passed away from Covid 19 Friday March 12, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1936, in Guilford County to the late Clifton Stack and Clara Barrow. Mr. Stack was a master mechanic who worked at Crescent Ford, Roadway, and retired from Piedmont Truck Tires. He was inventive, creative, and could work on anything. He and the love of his life, Doris of 67 years, traveled extensively in their motor home on company and fishing trips. They made friends from all over the United States, who loved him for his honesty and generosity. The love for his family was tremendous, and he was proud of each and every one of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Gerald's presence in this world will be greatly missed by every life that he touched. He is in heaven now with God and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his four brothers, Richard, James, Howard, and Harvey; as well as sister Jewel Botts. Surviving are his wife, Doris Evelyn Smith Stack; son Duane Stack and wife Becky Stack ; daughter Daphne Stack; Five grandchildren, Gretchen Stack, Lisa Byrd and husband Jason, Mandy Stack, Nathan Ferguson, and Becky Wagoner and husband J.T.; Great grandchildren Britany Moore, Abigail Alvarez and husband Obed, Adrianna Ford, Victoria Byrd, and Savannah Stack; two great great grandchildren; and sister Ruby Combs. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, with pastor A.J. Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, 415 Summit St. Walnut Cove NC, 27052. Online condolences may be made at Hayworth-Miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 15, 2021.