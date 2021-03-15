Menu
Gerald Stack
Stack, Gerald

February 19, 1936 - March 12, 2021

Walnut Cove- Gerald Stack, 85, passed away from Covid 19 Friday March 12, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1936, in Guilford County to the late Clifton Stack and Clara Barrow. Mr. Stack was a master mechanic who worked at Crescent Ford, Roadway, and retired from Piedmont Truck Tires. He was inventive, creative, and could work on anything. He and the love of his life, Doris of 67 years, traveled extensively in their motor home on company and fishing trips. They made friends from all over the United States, who loved him for his honesty and generosity. The love for his family was tremendous, and he was proud of each and every one of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Gerald's presence in this world will be greatly missed by every life that he touched. He is in heaven now with God and his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his four brothers, Richard, James, Howard, and Harvey; as well as sister Jewel Botts. Surviving are his wife, Doris Evelyn Smith Stack; son Duane Stack and wife Becky Stack ; daughter Daphne Stack; Five grandchildren, Gretchen Stack, Lisa Byrd and husband Jason, Mandy Stack, Nathan Ferguson, and Becky Wagoner and husband J.T.; Great grandchildren Britany Moore, Abigail Alvarez and husband Obed, Adrianna Ford, Victoria Byrd, and Savannah Stack; two great great grandchildren; and sister Ruby Combs. A private graveside service will be held 2 pm Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory, with pastor A.J. Reynolds officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials to be made to First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, 415 Summit St. Walnut Cove NC, 27052. Online condolences may be made at Hayworth-Miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Eastlawn Gardens of Memory
530 Dobson St., Kernersville, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I have known Jerry since I was a little girl. He would come to my mom & dads ken & Jean and I was thinking Kenny Rogers was coming. May God be with your family during this difficult time.
Rhonda Duggins
March 16, 2021
Dear Dot, Tim and I are so sorry to hear of Gerald's passing. We enjoyed hanging out with you guys at Belews Creek. He was a good man. Prayers for you and the family during this difficult time. Donna Norris
Donna Norris
March 16, 2021
Sending my condolences to the family.
Sabrina Thomas
March 16, 2021
You will be missed my friend. It was an honor and pleasure to have you as a friend. I loved our pool playing. Rest with the angels.
Tim Norris
March 15, 2021
The man, husband, dad, granddad and friend Jerry was all of these and more. He will be surely missed. Love Brenda Herbert
Brenda Herbert
March 15, 2021
gerald will be missed heavens gain. rsp rssi
wayne harger
March 15, 2021
