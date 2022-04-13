Ellegood, Geraldine "Gerrie" Idol
May 1, 1935 - April 10, 2022
Geraldine "Gerrie" Idol Elllegood passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Geraldine was born May 1, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Ivan Dennis and Amy Lewis Idol. She graduated from Walkertown High School and went to work at Southern Bell Telephone Company. When she married her husband, Jerry, in 1966, he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. After a short time, they transferred to Norfolk, VA. When Jerry retired from the Navy in 1979, the family returned to Walkertown. Geraldine was a homemaker for 19 years. She went to work for Douglas Battery in 1985 and retired in 1997. Geraldine was a life long member of Oak Grove Moravian Church.
Geraldine is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry; daughter, Amy (Jody) Colona; grandson, Jody (Amanda) Colona, Jr.; granddaughters, Amylynn Colona and Laura Kate Colona; beloved dog, Jackson; brother-in-law, Bob Wolfington; niece, Meleah Cox (Jimmy); nephews, Bobby (Robin) Wolfington Jr., Mark (Dana) Wolfington and Micah (Amy) Wolfington; many great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Waldon Idol; sister, Marlyn Wolfington; and sister-in-law, Ethel Idol.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 14th at 2:00 pm at Oak Grove Moravian Church, Pastor David Berrier officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.