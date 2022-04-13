Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine "Gerrie" Ellegood
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Walkertown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Ellegood, Geraldine "Gerrie" Idol

May 1, 1935 - April 10, 2022

Geraldine "Gerrie" Idol Elllegood passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. Geraldine was born May 1, 1935 in Forsyth County to the late Ivan Dennis and Amy Lewis Idol. She graduated from Walkertown High School and went to work at Southern Bell Telephone Company. When she married her husband, Jerry, in 1966, he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. After a short time, they transferred to Norfolk, VA. When Jerry retired from the Navy in 1979, the family returned to Walkertown. Geraldine was a homemaker for 19 years. She went to work for Douglas Battery in 1985 and retired in 1997. Geraldine was a life long member of Oak Grove Moravian Church.

Geraldine is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry; daughter, Amy (Jody) Colona; grandson, Jody (Amanda) Colona, Jr.; granddaughters, Amylynn Colona and Laura Kate Colona; beloved dog, Jackson; brother-in-law, Bob Wolfington; niece, Meleah Cox (Jimmy); nephews, Bobby (Robin) Wolfington Jr., Mark (Dana) Wolfington and Micah (Amy) Wolfington; many great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-niece and nephew. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lewis Waldon Idol; sister, Marlyn Wolfington; and sister-in-law, Ethel Idol.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 14th at 2:00 pm at Oak Grove Moravian Church, Pastor David Berrier officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Grove Moravian Church, 120 Hammock Farm Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.