Geraldine Thomas "Gerry" Lunsford
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Lunsford, Geraldine "Gerry" Thomas

August 27, 1942 - June 4, 2021

Geraldine "Gerry" Thomas Lunsford, 78, passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, at SECU Hospice of Yadkinville. She was born August 27, 1942, to the late Samuel Walker Thomas and Katherine Thomas Terrell in Forsyth County. Gerry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Stanleyville for over 40 years. She loved to shop and had a large collection of dolls and angels. In addition to her parents Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years Percy O. Lunsford. She is survived by her four children; Kathy Coe, Manchell Hamby (Danny), Melinda Vestal (David), and Samuel Patrick Stacy, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one sister; Bonnie Sue Canipe. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with Pastor Ed Locke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Stanleyville General Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church of Stanleyville
851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear we were in school together Griffith
Geraldine Hooper
School
June 10, 2021
I am very sad to hear of Gerry´s passing, you are all in my thoughts. I have very fond memories of my teenage years spent with Gerry, Percy & Melinda.
Laura Rose (Missy Taylor)
Friend
June 7, 2021
