Lunsford, Geraldine "Gerry" Thomas
August 27, 1942 - June 4, 2021
Geraldine "Gerry" Thomas Lunsford, 78, passed away peacefully Friday, June 4, 2021, at SECU Hospice of Yadkinville. She was born August 27, 1942, to the late Samuel Walker Thomas and Katherine Thomas Terrell in Forsyth County. Gerry was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Stanleyville for over 40 years. She loved to shop and had a large collection of dolls and angels. In addition to her parents Gerry was preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years Percy O. Lunsford. She is survived by her four children; Kathy Coe, Manchell Hamby (Danny), Melinda Vestal (David), and Samuel Patrick Stacy, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and one sister; Bonnie Sue Canipe. A funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Tuesday, June 8, 2021, with Pastor Ed Locke officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church of Stanleyville General Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 7, 2021.