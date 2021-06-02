Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Geraldine "Gerrie" McDaniel
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
McDaniel, Geraldine "Gerrie"

May 27, 1938 - May 28, 2021

Geraldine Ann Caudle McDaniel, "Gerrie," went to her heavenly home on May 28th, 2021. She was born May 27, 1938, to Ruth and Thomas Caudle, Sr. in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Gray High School in 1956. She was married to L. James "Jim" McDaniel in 1957 until his passing in 2005. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas (Attrice), Oscar (Frances), Cecil (Judy), and Bud; five sisters, Margaret (Phonzo), Evelyn (Raymond), Florence, Hazel (Dwight), and Jean (J.W.). Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Leslie; sons, Charles (Herlinda) and Randy (Melissa); grandchildren, Travis (Sari), Zach, Lauren (Bobby), Courtney, Chase, Charlie; and great-grandson, Rowan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jackie (Gerald), brother, Roger (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Ruth Caudle and Sue Lindsey; and many nieces and nephews. Gerrie lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. She had a servant's heart and was very active in the children's ministry at Mount Olivet UMC and a quilt ministry for the Dragonfly House. She left the world a better place than she found it. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mount Olivet UMC, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Dragonfly House, 387 Valley Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church (Lexington)
1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Aunt Gerrie was such a fine person. I can't express how much she will be missed. A lady of character, integrity, warmth and goodness that was steadfast. I will love her always. Heaven has gained an angel, may she rest in eternal peace with her Heavenly Father.
Scott Shore
June 2, 2021
Randy, Cissie, and Chuck We were so sorry to hear about Gerrie. We will keep you in our prayers through this difficult time. We send our love and may God always be with you and your families and comfort you.
Sue Lindsey and James Lindsey Jr
June 2, 2021
We love your mom and your family. We will always keep your family in our hearts and prayers.
Terry and Lisa Houston
Friend
June 2, 2021
I knew Gerri for many years through my sign company, Magna Signs, which she ordered her church signs from. She was so sweet & had a giving heart. My sincere condolences to the McDaniel and Caudle family for your great loss.
Barbara Barron
Friend
June 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results