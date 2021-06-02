McDaniel, Geraldine "Gerrie"
May 27, 1938 - May 28, 2021
Geraldine Ann Caudle McDaniel, "Gerrie," went to her heavenly home on May 28th, 2021. She was born May 27, 1938, to Ruth and Thomas Caudle, Sr. in Winston-Salem, NC. She graduated from Gray High School in 1956. She was married to L. James "Jim" McDaniel in 1957 until his passing in 2005. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Thomas (Attrice), Oscar (Frances), Cecil (Judy), and Bud; five sisters, Margaret (Phonzo), Evelyn (Raymond), Florence, Hazel (Dwight), and Jean (J.W.). Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Leslie; sons, Charles (Herlinda) and Randy (Melissa); grandchildren, Travis (Sari), Zach, Lauren (Bobby), Courtney, Chase, Charlie; and great-grandson, Rowan. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jackie (Gerald), brother, Roger (Barbara); sisters-in-law, Ruth Caudle and Sue Lindsey; and many nieces and nephews. Gerrie lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. She had a servant's heart and was very active in the children's ministry at Mount Olivet UMC and a quilt ministry for the Dragonfly House. She left the world a better place than she found it. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mount Olivet UMC, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Dragonfly House, 387 Valley Rd., Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.