Johnson, Gilda



September 23, 1934 - October 6, 2021



Miss Gilda Mae Johnson died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on October 6th, 2021. She was born September 23, 1934 in East Bend, NC to John Hiram Johnson and Flora Beatrice Angell Johnson. Gilda accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior when she was 16 years old and graduated from East Bend High School in 1952. She attended Appalachian State Teachers College in 1953. Gilda was employed by Hanes Hosiery from 1953-1968. She received numerous bible diplomas and experienced divine happiness in painting the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. She also enjoyed church music. Gilda was a lifelong member of East Bend Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, Gilda was preceded in death by her older sister, Alta Brice Johnson, and a sister-in-law, Rita Miller Johnson.



Gilda is survived by her twin sister, Hilda Fae Johnson of the home, and sister, Mary Sue Johnson of East Bend; one brother, John Hiram Johnson, Jr. of Pfafftown; loving niece, Norma (Mark) Goins and their children Sheila (Ezekiel) Coppersmith, Emily (Morgan) Goins, and Steven Goins; a nephew, Samuel (Heidi) Gomez and their children Jacob and Jocelyn; a nephew, John Hiram (Tiffany) Johnson III and their son Elliot; a nephew, Charles (Brooke) Johnson and their twins Cullen and Bryce.



A funeral service for Miss Johnson will be held on Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 3pm at Huff Funeral Home with the Pastor Allen Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2pm-3pm on Sunday prior to the service at Huff Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the East Bend Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.



The family would like to thank Gilda's devoted caregivers and Mountain Valley Hospice.



Huff Funeral Home



212 East Main Street East Bend, NC 27018



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 9, 2021.