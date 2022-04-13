Menu
Giles Thaddus McLelland
1929 - 2022
McLelland, Giles Thaddus

May 29, 1929 - April 11, 2022

Giles Thaddus McLelland went to his home in heaven on April 11, 2022 at his home in East Bend after a long illness. Giles was born to Giles Teb and Mattie Mae Daniels McLelland on May 29, 1929 in Iredell County. He graduated from Central High School in Iredell County and attended N.C. State University. He was drafted into the Army in 1951 and retired from the National Guard after 30 years of service. He married Eleanor Jeanne Lundy on September 5, 1954. They were sent to Germany for two years. He was the owner and operator of Old Town Barber Shop for 50 years. He was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church and Old Town Masonic Lodge No. 751. He is survived by his wife of 68 years; sons, Timothy (LuAnne) of Pfafftown, Norris (Susan) of East Bend and Kevin of Boone; grandchildren, Amber Billings (Dakota), Anthony McLelland, Tyler McLelland (Caroline) and Harley McLelland; great-grandchildren, Shepherd McLelland and Lida Jean McLelland. He is also survived by a sister, Bonnie Harmon, and by sisters-in-law Jo Ann and Evelyn McLelland, all of Statesville, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Thusday at Vogler Funeral Home at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A committal with Masonic Rites and Military Honors will follow at the Forsyth Memorial Park Gazebo. Contributions may be made to New Hope UMC, 5125 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Vogler at Forsyth Memorial Park

3815 Yadkinville Road
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 13, 2022.
