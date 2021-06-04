To the family, especially Colette and long time employee, Diane Titus. We are so sorry for your loss. My husband Pat and I came to Ronni´s every Monday night for about 25 years. It just doesn´t get any better. They treated us like family. In fact when our youngest daughter was killed by a hit and run driver in 2000 two waitresses came to her wake in Statesville. We will never forget stories of all the good things Gill accomplished plus having the best pizza and wings in North Carolina. Fly high Gill. You deserve it!!!

