Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gilles Pierre Rainville
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Rainville, Gilles Pierre

April 19, 1942 - May 29, 2021

On May 29th, 2021, Gilles (Gill) Pierre Rainville, loving husband and father of four children, passed away in Winston-Salem, NC after a long battle with cancer. Gill was born on April 19th, 1942 in Waterloo, Quebec, oldest son of the late Leo Paul Rainville and Lucette Roberge Rainville. In 1959 the family moved from Canada to Buffalo, New York, where he would later meet and marry his wife of 59 years, Veronica (Ronni) Kelly. He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his brother Louie. He is survived by his children Colette (Bruce), Marc (Ashley), Renee (Warren) and Danielle (Terry), his grandchildren Andrew, Caitlin, Noah and Tess, two great-grandchildren, his eight siblings, several sisters and brothers-in-law, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, friends and admirers. Growing up the oldest child of a large family, Gill learned to be resourceful and to develop the fearlessness to forge his own path through life. A born entrepreneur, he opened his first restaurant in his early twenties in Fort Erie, Ontario and would open three additional restaurants in the Buffalo area before deciding to move his family to the more hospitable climate of Winston-Salem, NC. In August of 1982 he founded Ronni's Restaurant (named after his beloved wife) in Clemmons, which was one of the first establishments to bring Buffalo wings to the southern dining experience. He eventually expanded his businesses to include Ronni's Restaurant locations in Kernersville, Winston-Salem and Mt. Airy. After his first bout with cancer, he decided to get back to basics by keeping only the original location, which continued to grow and thrive and has since become a favorite local eatery. Gill's generosity and kindness truly knew no bounds. He was known for regularly taking people in need of a little extra help under his wing and providing them with odd jobs and support. He gave without reservation to family, employees and friends, but would not tolerate any gift giving or excessive gratitude in return. In addition to volunteering for local charities such as Meals on Wheels, his philanthropy extended to include consistent support of organizations such as Wounded Warriors, Unicef, Children's Wish Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Food for the Poor St. Bonaventure Indian Mission and School, and many more. His goodwill was largely guided by his Catholic faith, and he was a loyal member of St. Leo's Parish for 39 years. Gill was a dedicated family man at heart. When he wasn't working, he spent as much time as he could on the North Carolina coast soaking in the sun and surf and reading a good true crime novel. In his earlier years, he loved to play hockey and take long bike rides along the coastal highway. He never passed up an opportunity to treat family and friends to good meals and good times, whether it be whipping up steaks on the grill or renting a vacation home for people to gather on the holidays. Even as his own health declined, he continued to remain tirelessly focused on the needs of others. His hands worked hard for those he cared for, and the influence of his love will be felt far and wide for generations to come. A funeral mass will be held at St. Leo's Catholic Church on Monday, June 7th, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be to Trellis Supportive Care of Winston-Salem, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
7
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Leo The Great Catholic Church
335 Springdale Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
both my sons worked for you during their high school years where they learned good work ethics. you will be missed
mary manderine
June 9, 2021
My Uncle Gilles was a wonderful and hard working man. I looked up to him and respected him more than he ever knew. He will be missed. My Condolences to his family, my cousins and their children.
Michele Rainville
Family
June 7, 2021
my husband mike minor worked for gill.his in heaven with gill
eleanor b minor
Friend
June 7, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss but to know so much love is a blessing.
Rives Wedding
June 6, 2021
To the family, especially Colette and long time employee, Diane Titus. We are so sorry for your loss. My husband Pat and I came to Ronni´s every Monday night for about 25 years. It just doesn´t get any better. They treated us like family. In fact when our youngest daughter was killed by a hit and run driver in 2000 two waitresses came to her wake in Statesville. We will never forget stories of all the good things Gill accomplished plus having the best pizza and wings in North Carolina. Fly high Gill. You deserve it!!!
Janis Cranford Ford
Friend
June 5, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of Gills passing. I remember him as a kind and honorable man. He was a man of hIs word and was an honor to work with him for many years . Hem will be missed
Tony Gagliardi Forsyth Co Health Dept (retired)
Work
June 5, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.RIP GILL PRAYERS OUT FAMILY


eleanor b minor
Friend
June 4, 2021
We always asked about you Mr gil. You were so very kind to hire a 15 year old who took a walk from school one day in order to ask for a job. She came home and shouted. Mom and dad I have my first job!! Yes you were an awesome person. You will never ever be forgotten. Prayers for all the family. Heaven is for real!!!
Sarah ferguson
Friend
June 4, 2021
Gill was my neighbor across the street and just a wonderful and friendly person...I enjoyed every time we spoke and he was always in a good mood...he will be missed but we are glad he´s at peace now...his children are wonderful too...God bless
David & Velerie Howell
Other
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We are truly sorry for your loss. When my boys were in High School in the 90's , Ronni's was truly there favorite place to go, eat wings and Pizza. Family friendly environment. May God Bless you all as you grieve for your loved one.
Esther Novotny
Other
June 4, 2021
My late husband, Steve, and I lived in Yadkinville. We were some of the earliest customers of Ronni's and we felt like part of the Ronni's "family." I was so sad to read of the passing of Mrs. Rainville and now Gil. My prayers and love to the family - especially Colette. The memories are flooding my mind.
Janie Helton
Friend
June 4, 2021
Gilles was a mentor to me. He taught me it's alright to be a little rough around the edges, time is money, take a gamble on people - sometimes it works out and other times it doesn't, don't let your left hand know what your right hand is doing in charity and finally - Lambrusco is a fine wine. Wait...no it's not. I will miss him. My heart goes out to the family.
Renae Brabham
Friend
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results