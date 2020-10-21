Cox, Gilmer McAlister
April 11, 1929 - October 19, 2020
Boonville
Rev. Gilmer McAlister Cox, 91, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at Pruitt Health & Rehab. Mr. Cox was born April 11, 1929 in Randolph County to Thomas and Cornelia Cockman Cox. He owned and operated Gilmer Cox Electric for many years and also served as a minister for 60 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cox was preceded in death by a son, Bengy Gilmer Cox; a son-in-law, Tim Lineberry; sisters, Leta Smith, Ardith Walker, and Geneva Brady; and brothers, Anderson, Hilton, and Eugene Cox. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Carol Brown Cox; daughter, Tina Lineberry; daughter-in-law, Rainy Cox; two grandchildren, Lauren (Jason) Stroud and James (Lacy) Lineberry; eight great-grandchildren, Livia, Faith, Logan, Gwynn, Theia, and Blair Stroud and Micah and Jace Lineberry.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00AM, Friday, October 23, 2020 at Gentry Family Chapel in Yadkinville with Pastor Josh Williams officiating. The family will be available from 10:00 to 11:00AM prior to the service at the funeral home. A graveside service will be held 2:30PM at Holly Springs Friends Church in Ramseur that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holly Springs Friends Church, 2938 Holly Spring Rd., Ramseur, NC 27316 or to Pilot View Church, 3225 Pilot View Church Rd., Yadkinville, NC 27055.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Pruitt Health for the loving care given to Mr. Cox.
Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Cox family.
