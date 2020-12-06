Simpson, Gisele Alexandre
December 13, 1943 - November 20, 2020
Gisele Simpson died on November 20, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Gisele was born to Micheline and Louis Alexandre in Fecamp, France on December 13, 1943.
As a young girl growing up in Normandy during World War II, she experienced the frightening effects of war on her village on the English Channel, but also witnessed many acts of bravery. It was this pivotal time in her childhood that inspired her to make her life in America, where she immigrated in 1967.
Gisele came to the United States with a great appreciation and affinity for languages, and learned English – her fourth language after her native French and self-taught Italian and Dutch. This background, and the added element of learning English in Tennessee, gave Gisele a lovely and distinctive accent, bringing delight to those who had the opportunity to meet her.
After Tennessee, Gisele moved to Atlanta, Georgia – where she later met and married her husband Bill Simpson, a pilot for Piedmont Airlines. The couple moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina where Gisele continued pursuing her passion for languages. As a dedicated volunteer at Forsyth Medical Center, Gisele used her newly-learned Spanish to translate for patients and their families in the emergency room, as well as on the maternity floor where she worked as a baby photographer. Gisele was also a popular substitute teacher at Forsyth Country Day School in Lewisville.
Vivacious and fun, Gisele loved talking to everyone and sharing a good laugh. She was a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, mother-in-law, sister, and friend. She preceded in death her loving husband Bill (who has since passed) and is survived by her daughter Heather Norgard (William) of New York, New York and her stepchildren Cannon Stoffel (Jay) of Orlando, Florida and William D. Simpson of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and her sisters Marie-Claude Defresne (Jacques) and Chantal Alexandre, both of France.
Gisele's family extends their appreciation to the entire staff of the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their kindness, excellent care, and support during this difficult time.
A private, family graveside service for Gisele and her husband Bill will take place on December 9 at Salem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
