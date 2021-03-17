My condolences to Cathy, Janet, Dan, Marie and the entire family of Jeff. I enjoyed knowing Jeff for his leadership, clever sense of humor and fun loving spirit during our days with the mighty Orange High School Marching and Concert Bands. He had an amazing talent as a drummer. Although many years have gone by since I last saw Jeff, I will think fondly of him and celebrate his life with you all.

Jerry T. Hodge March 18, 2021