Laws, Jr., Glade Jefferson
April 27, 1949 - March 12, 2021
Glade "Jeff" Jefferson Laws, Jr. of Advance, NC passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, after reaching the age of 71. Jeff was a loving husband, a wonderful grandfather, a caring brother, and a remarkable friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Carroll Laws; two sons and daughters-in-laws, Jeff and Christine and Jon and Danielle; one granddaughter, Mia Gabrielle Laws; two siblings, Marilyn Hackney and Janet Simmons and husband Jeff; In-Laws, Dan and Marie Minnis and Larry and Karen Carroll. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2021 at Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Av., Clemmons, NC 27012. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Jeff's family would appreciate donations be made to Clemmons Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.