Glade Jefferson Laws Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Laws, Jr., Glade Jefferson

April 27, 1949 - March 12, 2021

Glade "Jeff" Jefferson Laws, Jr. of Advance, NC passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, after reaching the age of 71. Jeff was a loving husband, a wonderful grandfather, a caring brother, and a remarkable friend to many. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Carroll Laws; two sons and daughters-in-laws, Jeff and Christine and Jon and Danielle; one granddaughter, Mia Gabrielle Laws; two siblings, Marilyn Hackney and Janet Simmons and husband Jeff; In-Laws, Dan and Marie Minnis and Larry and Karen Carroll. An outdoor memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 21, 2021 at Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Av., Clemmons, NC 27012. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, Jeff's family would appreciate donations be made to Clemmons Moravian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Clemmons Moravian Church Graveyard
3560 Spangenburg Avenue, Clemmons, NC
5 Entries
My condolences to Cathy, Janet, Dan, Marie and the entire family of Jeff. I enjoyed knowing Jeff for his leadership, clever sense of humor and fun loving spirit during our days with the mighty Orange High School Marching and Concert Bands. He had an amazing talent as a drummer. Although many years have gone by since I last saw Jeff, I will think fondly of him and celebrate his life with you all.
Jerry T. Hodge
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear of Jeff's passing. Have many fond memories of Jeff growing up in Fairview. He was a great, energetic, and talented guy. He will be missed by many. Much love and sympathy to Cathy and family.
Mike Berry
March 18, 2021
All The Keelers
March 17, 2021
Prayers for the family. He was a great boss and friend
Brenda Turner
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry. Prayers for peace and comfort to the family. I worked with Jeff at Microfibres and really liked him and enjoyed working with him.
Judy Spivey
March 17, 2021
