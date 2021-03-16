Menu
Gladys Ann Smitherman Butner
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Butner, Gladys Ann Smitherman

April 6, 1934 - March 14, 2021

Gladys Ann Smitherman Butner passed away at Brookridge Baptist Retirement Community on Sunday, March 14, 2021, after an extended illness.

Ann was born in East Bend, NC to Hobert Ross and Eva Hutchens Smitherman on April 6, 1934. She and Everett Butner married on July 2, 1955, and were lovingly devoted to each other for over 65 years. They moved to Brookridge in 2017.

She was employed and retired from the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School system, where she worked first at the North Forsyth and later the Speas cafeterias.

Ann was a longtime member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was an excellent cook and seamstress. She was known for her chicken pies and her chocolate pies. She also loved flowers and had beautiful flower gardens as long as her health permitted. She won ribbons at the Forsyth County and Stokes County Fairs for her baskets, paintings, flowers, and plants.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Everette Butner; two sisters, Queen Smitherman Lawson, and Nancy Smitherman Miller; and three brothers, Donald Smitherman, John Smitherman, and Joe Smitherman.

Gladys is survived by two daughters, Emily Bundy (Peter) and Cindy Bell (Craig); granddaughter, Sara Smith (Bruce); step-great granddaughter, Lillian Smith; sister-in-law, Stacy Smitherman; and much-loved nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in the Gazebo at Forsyth Memorial Park. Mrs. Butner will lie in state from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at Salem Funerals & Cremations, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials, if you wish, to either Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or to Brookridge Retirement Community, 1199 Hayes Forest Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27106. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.

The family is sincerely grateful to the wonderful, caring staff at Brookridge Retirement Community. They were so kind and good to Mama during her years there. The family is also grateful for the care and the services of Amedysis Hospice during the last several months. Both organizations provided excellent care and support for Mama.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
17
Funeral service
9:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Salem Funeral and Cremation Services - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.,, Winston Salem, NC
Mar
17
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
3771 Yadkinville Road, Winston-, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for the loss of both the Mother and Father in such a short time. Prayers for comfort and peace for the family, knowing they will see them again. God's blessings.
Lora-Lynn Chuffo
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sharon Smitherman
March 16, 2021
I'm going to miss Gladys Ann. She was a sweet woman that I loved. I loved her and Everette. And the family. I'm glad I got to spend time with her in the last days. And Cindy. I will miss you all. And that beautiful hair. I loved doing her hair . God bless you my friend. I know you're in the arms of Jesus.
Melissa McHone
March 16, 2021
Ann was very dear to my heart. I enjoyed visiting with her over the years.she Loved painting and would give me a picture or two to put on my fridge.I was Blessed to have her in my life and enjoyed our visits will cherish our time together and wonderful memories..she will be greatly missed.R.I.P sweet Ann
Lisa Williard Fabrizio
March 16, 2021
