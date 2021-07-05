Dodson, Gladys Riggs
June 21, 1931 - July 1, 2021
SANDY RIDGE – Gladys Viola Riggs Dodson, 90, beloved wife and mother left this earthly life on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Delta United Methodist Church with interment in the church cemetery.
Gladys was born June 21, 1931, in Patrick County, VA to the late Edward Charles and Pearl Griffin Riggs. She was a long-time member of Delta United Methodist Church and loved her church family very much. Her greatest love was her family and her children who were proud to call her Mom. She was a wonderful cook and was often heard saying "The only way she was going to get into heaven was with a chocolate pie in one hand and a frying pan in the other."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edsel Harry Dodson (2018) and a very special friend, Christine Dodson Wall (2020).
Survivors include a son, Edsel Stanley Dodson (Sharon) and a daughter, Juanita Kvietkus (Edward), both of Atlanta, GA; a sister, Joy Riggs McMillian; grandchildren, Megan Levy and Justin Dodson; and great-grandchildren, Graham and Daniel Levy and Autumn and Noah Dodson.
Memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046.
