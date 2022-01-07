Hawks, Gladys Blakeley Sprinkle
May 14, 1928 - January 4, 2022
Mrs. Gladys Blakeley Sprinkle Hawks, 93, passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Kate B. Reynolds. She was born May 14, 1928, in Surry County to the late John Henry and Ethel Douglas Blakeley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by first husband, Kenneth E. Sprinkle, second husband, Winfred Burlie Hawks; sons; Steven K. Sprinkle, David Sprinkle, Edward Hawks, Sterlin Hawks, daughter, Betty Hauser and son-in-law, Gray; four brothers, Walter, Vernon, Kenneth, Floyd, and two sisters, Adeline and Lillian. She is survived by two grandsons, Steve Sprinkle (Dede) and Kevin Sprinkle (Hannah); also children from her wonderful second marriage, Jo Ann Boger (Larry), Linda Potts (Jim); grandchildren; Michael Hawks (Shelia), Terry Boger (Amber), Amy Patrick (B.B.), Sandra Hite (Mike), and Bryan Potts (Monica); and great-grandchildren; Justen Hawks (Crystal), Tyler Hawks, and Christopher Boger, Holly Boger, Keeshon Patrick, Stephanie Smith (Thomas), Chandler and Liza Potts, Octavia Vaden, and Lydia Causey; great-great-grandchildren, Ellis Smith, Titus Hawks, and Spencer Hawks; sister, Nell Arrington, and special nephew, Tommy Arrington; sisters-in-law, Norma Blakeley, Thelma Blakeley, and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Becks Baptist or Bannertown Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel
305 Bethania Rural Hall Road
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.