Correll, Glenda Bentley



September 26, 1933 - March 31, 2022



Glenda Correll, 88, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Gaston County, NC to Stewart and Oren Cloninger Bentley. She was a graduate of Gastonia HS and attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina (now UNC-G). It was there in Greensboro that she met the love of her life, Broughton Correll, whom she married soon thereafter.



After Broughton finished his bachelor's degree at UNC-Chapel Hill and served his term in the U.S. Air Force, he and Glenda moved their young family to Winston-Salem where they lived for the rest of their lives and developed many friendships. Glenda spent her early years in Winston-Salem as a fulltime mother lovingly taking care of their three children. She was a charter member and lifelong attendee of Knollwood Baptist Church where she taught children's Sunday School classes. She helped start the Knollwood Through-the-Week School (TTWS) pre-kindergarten program there, and was Director for many years, touching the lives of many, until she retired in 1992. To this day, people will speak fondly of their children's experiences at TTWS and her role. She loved children, engaging with them, and seeing them grow.



In her leisure time, Glenda enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, shopping, and most of all, spending time with her friends and family. A devoted wife and mother, her priority always was her family. She will be greatly missed.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Broughton, sister Allie Bentley, grandson William Correll, and daughter-in-law Susan Correll.



Survivors include her children Broughty Correll, Catherine Correll Knight, and Jamie Correll; grandchildren, Joseph Correll, Sarah Knight, and Elizabeth Knight; and her beloved grand-dog Riley.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church or to the Knollwood Baptist Church Through-the-Week School Glenda Correll Scholarship Fund, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104.



The Memorial Service will be April 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Knollwood Baptist Church with visitation following.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2022.