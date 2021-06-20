Menu
Glenda Corriher
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Corriher, Glenda

July 3, 1936 - June 14, 2021

Mrs. Glenda Snow Isom Corriher, 84, of Winston Salem passed away unexpected on June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Surry County to the late Rayburn and Nancy Holder Snow. Mrs. Corriher was retired from the banking industry in Mount Airy. She also retired from WFUBMC. She is survived by daughter and sons-in-law, Debbie and Wayne Amos and Andy Scott; grandchildren, Cali Amos, Scott Amos, Andrew Scott, William Scott, and Jackson Scott; great grandchildren, Lily Scott, and Sylus Scott. In addition to her parents Mrs. Corrither was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Scott. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC 27102 with Dr. Steve Corts and Rev. Adam Hatton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Samaritan Ministries, 414 East NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and NAMI NW Piedmont NC, P.O. Box 26632 Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Home

206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
11:30a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Center Grove Baptist Church (Clemmons, NC)
8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
Jun
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Center Grove Baptist Church (Clemmons, NC)
8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, I cannot express my feelings of sadness upon learning of the death of your sweet, beautiful mama and your beautiful sister Kim. Your family being our closest neighbor right across the street is my fondest memory of living on Florida Avenue. My mom loved your family too. My prayers are being sent up for you, your family and Kim's family.
Harriett Wagoner Childress
Friend
July 24, 2021
Miss Glenda was always happy, friendly and fun. She made sure the rose bushed and other plants in the neighborhood looked good and went out of her way to make everyone feel welcome. Very sweet lady, and she will be missed.
Ed Carlson
Friend
June 23, 2021
Sending prayers for the coming days
Vickie Watson Bryant
Family
June 22, 2021
Sorry for your great loss. Praying for your family
butch spurlin
Family
June 21, 2021
