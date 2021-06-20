Corriher, Glenda
July 3, 1936 - June 14, 2021
Mrs. Glenda Snow Isom Corriher, 84, of Winston Salem passed away unexpected on June 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on July 3, 1936, in Surry County to the late Rayburn and Nancy Holder Snow. Mrs. Corriher was retired from the banking industry in Mount Airy. She also retired from WFUBMC. She is survived by daughter and sons-in-law, Debbie and Wayne Amos and Andy Scott; grandchildren, Cali Amos, Scott Amos, Andrew Scott, William Scott, and Jackson Scott; great grandchildren, Lily Scott, and Sylus Scott. In addition to her parents Mrs. Corrither was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly Scott. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 21, 2021, at 1:00 PM Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Road, Clemmons, NC 27102 with Dr. Steve Corts and Rev. Adam Hatton officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM until 1:00 PM at the church. Memorials may be made to Samaritan Ministries, 414 East NW Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 and NAMI NW Piedmont NC, P.O. Box 26632 Winston-Salem, NC 27114. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
.
Moody Funeral Home
206 W Pine St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.