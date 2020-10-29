Wagoner, Glenda Kay Rogers
July 13, 1943 - October 26, 2020
Glenda Kay Rogers Wagoner, 77, of Clemmons, was called home on Monday, October 26, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born on July 13, 1943 in Surry County to Brockley and Margaret Pruitt Rogers. After growing up on a tobacco farm, she was the first in her family to attend college and graduated from Appalachian State University in 1965 in 3 ½ years. She married the love of her life, Jerry, in 1967. She taught middle school for over 40 years in the WS/FCS system, where her loving spirit touched countless children. She used her gifts to serve God her entire adult life, teaching Sunday school and ministering to prisoners through the Yokefellow Prison Ministry. In addition to being a devoted wife and servant to God, she was a loving mother to Angela and Shane. She treasured her role as a grandmother and loved to cook and entertain for family and friends. She was often characterized as generous, kind, loving, thoughtful and loyal, and quietly helped many individuals in need. She will be dearly missed and her legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone she interacted with, as well as those she reached but never met. Surviving is her husband of 53 years, Jerry Wagoner; daughter, Angela Reece (Billy) of Clemmons; son, Shane Wagoner (Kim) of Lewisville; four grandchildren, Emily, Graham and Madison Wagoner and Sarah Reece; and three cousins, Gina Cox, Nan Atkins and Johnny Cox. The family will receive friends from 1–2:30 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 PM with Dr. Steve Corts officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Yokefellow Prison Ministry of N.C. Inc. or to Mountain Valley Hospice, Dobson, NC. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.