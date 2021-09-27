Blackmon, Glenn



September 18, 1941 - September 24, 2021



Glenn William Blackmon, 80, of Walkertown, entered his heavenly home on Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brave battle with cancer.



Born, September 18, 1941, in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Jame Charles Blackmon and the late Onita Reynolds Blackmon. He married the love of his life, Wanda Childress on August 28, 1960. He was the proud owner and operator of Glenns Marine Service before retiring. He enjoyed his work, and loved his family dearly. He will truly be missed.



Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, Wanda Blackmon of the home; and daughter Kimaly Blackmon of Winston-Salem. Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Walkertown Gardens of Memory.



In lieu of flowers memorials in Glenn's memory may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Way, Winston-Salem, NC, 27103.



Pierce Jefferson Funeral Service- Kernersville Chapel



213 West Mountain Street



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2021.