Inman, Glenn
October 3, 1933 - December 18, 2021
Glenn A. (Bud) Inman, age 88, of Pilot Mountain, NC passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC surrounded by his family. Mr. Inman was born October 3, 1933, the son of David and Maggie Simmons Inman. He graduated from Pilot Mountain High School and was a veteran of the United States Army. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sylvia Parries Inman, of the home and three daughters: Gigi Inman of Pilot Mountain, NC; Kimberly Davis of Leesburg, GA, and Julie Thomas and husband, Jerald, of Johnson City, TN; four grandchildren: Lauren Thomas, Coleman Davis, Lizzy Davis, and Meredith Thomas; his sisters, Mary Gailey of Greensboro, NC; Pat Inman of Jamestown, NC; and Peggy Green and husband, Roger, of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Frank Whitaker, of Dickson, TN; brother-in-law, Dale Parries and wife, Margaret, of Pilot Mountain, NC; sister-in-law, Carol Parries, of Holly Springs, NC; brother-in-law, David Parries, of Wilmington, NC; and six nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Inman was preceded in death by two brothers, David Inman and Larry Inman, and his sisters, Bonnie Whitaker and Shirley Duncan; and brothers-in-law, Harold Duncan and Bob Parries. Mr. Inman's career spanned more than 70 years in the tobacco industry, starting as a young boy working alongside his father as a farmer. He built a distinguished career working for national and international companies as a buyer, supervisor, plant manager, and later a Vice President of Sales. His expertise in both flue-cured and burley tobacco took him to countries such as Chile, Brazil, and Canada, always working to improve relationships and knowledge of the industry. Even in his later years and "retirement," he was a valued resource to many. He was an avid golfer, winning many club golf tournaments over the years. Other hobbies included gardening and fishing and spending time with family and friends. Mr. Inman had a great love for all animals and had several special pets throughout his lifetime. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. A visitation with friends will begin at 1:00 p.m.; the service following at 2:00 p.m. at Moody's Funeral Home Chapel, 206 West Pine Street, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to: Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017 (mtnvalleyhospice.org
); Friendly Chapel Church, 228 Friendly Chapel Church Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, or any charity of your choice
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 21, 2021.