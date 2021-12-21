Started working with Bud in 1974 an was the best thing that ever happened for me an my family! I worked in tobacco in fields of tobacco growing up but not in buying are in factory! Took a while for Bud an I to work together. With God's grace we Started crossing paths with other an he Started to show an teach me things that I needed to know. Some days were stuff because I was so inexperienced an he was honest with his opinions! At that time he had more confidence in me than I had in myself. He by any standard could have sent me home for good! Finally I began to have confidence in my self an things worked out! Am 73 yrs old an everything I have I Owe God an Bud Inman thanks for. In my life never met another man like him an never respected anyone as much him!

Ray Rockwell December 26, 2021