Gallimore, Glennie
September 11, 1931 - June 29, 2021
On Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Glennie Holt Gallimore, devoted wife and mother, passed away at the age of 89. She was born September 11, 1931, in Surry County, to the late Sanders Holt, Sr. and Nettie Johnson Holt. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Hanes Hosiery.
Mrs. Gallimore enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, and crocheting.
Glennie is survived by one son, Ronald Gallimore (Leann) and a daughter, Carolyn Elizabeth Gallimore; two grandchildren, Nicole Gallimore and Shawn Gallimore.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gallimore was preceded in death by her husband, William Thomas Gallimore, who passed away in 2013; two sisters, Thelma Caudle and Betty Jones: and a brother, Sanders Holt, Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Pinnacle United Methodist Church with Rev. Robin B. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Gallimore will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home on Friday, July 2, 2021 and Saturday, July 3, 2021 from 8:30am until 5:00pm.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Gallimore family. Online condolences may be made at www.coxneedham.com
.
Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 W Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.