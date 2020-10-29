Brown, Gloria
April 13, 1946 - October 19, 2020
Gloria Sullivan Brown, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away October 19, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 13, 1946 to the late Handy B. Sullivan and Nellie Horton Sullivan in Alligator Township, SC. She was a member of the Carver High School Class of 1964. She retired from BellSouth with over 24 years of service, then later went on to work for Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care and Bayada Nurses. She was a member of Carver Road Church of Christ for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell Brown; twin sister, Immogene Bray; and sister, Lena Richmond. She is survived by her daughter, April T. Brown; brothers, Rudolph (Lois) Sullivan and Thomas Sullivan; sister-in-law, Louise Alexander; brother-in-law, Claude Oliver; Godsister, Henrietta Rattley; close friends, Elizabeth Spease, Lilly Dockery, Mary Thompson, and Dr. Ernest Younger; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, October 30, 2020. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.