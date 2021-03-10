God, finding out Gloria has passed was very difficult to hear. I was one of the nurses at 'the Oaks' and I held Mrs jefferies and family in high regards. They are a very loving and giving family. Very close knit and special. They have a way of sometimes making you feel you were part of their special group. She will be truly missed. My condolences to the family. Prayers of healing, peace and continual health in these difficult times. She was truly a treasure.

Denise Harns March 10, 2021