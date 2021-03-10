Menu
Gloria Jeffries
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Jeffries, Gloria

December 14, 1946 - March 7, 2021

The final chapter (voyage) of a beautiful life came to an end on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Gloria Jeffries, 74, transitioned from earthly body to heavenly presence after a hard-fought battle with cancer, surrounded by her devoted family. She was always present for her family and loved them deeply.

Gloria was born to Mary Webster and Jarvis Webster in Winston-Salem, NC on December 14, 1946. She was the pride and joy of her maternal great-grandmother, Rosa Williams, who helped rear her along with many other strong female figures. She was educated at 14th Street Elementary School, Atkins High School, and later Winston-Salem State University.

As a young independent woman, she started her career at Western Electric (later General Dynamics) in 1968 and retired in 2011 after 43 years of service. Her radiant smile and sweet spirit was her stamp of love. She was always a joy to be around. Gloria understood the value of being God's servant and it was with those God-gifted hands and God-given characteristics that she lovingly served others.

Those who knew Gloria, knew that she was an avid cruiser, making over 50 voyages during her lifetime. Irene Taylor, her constant cruise companion, will forever be bonded by their love of cruising and shared grandchildren, Ava, Tate, and Ella.

Gloria was a dedicated wife of 52 years. She faithfully cared for her husband until her health declined. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.

Left to cherish dear memories are her mother, Mary Webster and father, Jarvis (Josie) Webster, Sr.; husband, Otto "Harvey" Jeffries; two daughters, Micha Jeffries and Allana (Wendell) Taylor; a niece who was like a daughter, Sheri (Gary) Perry; four grandchildren, Whitley "Pooh Pooh" Carpenter, Ava Taylor, Tate Taylor, and Ella Taylor; six siblings, Jarvis Webster, Jr., Sylvia Webster, Mazzini Webster, Sr., Glenda Webster, Brian Webster and Stacie Webster; sisters-in-love, Wanda Jeffries, Barbara Jeffries, and Lynda Webster; sister by friendship, Hilda Lambson; and a host of nieces, nephews, and many dedicated friends. She was loved and adored by many and touched the lives of many more!

A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 6:00pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 in Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I met Gloria in church or paths crossed again at The Oakes. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family. May you cherish the sweet memories of Gloria.
Karen Gill
Friend
March 25, 2021
I send my love and prayers to the family especially her husband and daughters. I have very fund memories of your love for her family and friends.
Domonique Kimbrough
March 13, 2021
God, finding out Gloria has passed was very difficult to hear. I was one of the nurses at 'the Oaks' and I held Mrs jefferies and family in high regards. They are a very loving and giving family. Very close knit and special. They have a way of sometimes making you feel you were part of their special group. She will be truly missed. My condolences to the family. Prayers of healing, peace and continual health in these difficult times. She was truly a treasure.
Denise Harns
March 10, 2021
I´m sending my deepest condolences and prayers to the Jeffries family.I am so sorry for your loss.I have known Gloria every since I was a young child.She was a beautiful person inside and out.I have not seen her or Harvey for many,many years.We use to always go to their home after church on Sundays.I have always know her in-laws and husband Harvey since childhood.They were family friends and church members.I will keep you all in my prayers.
Rhonda Ashford Jackson
March 10, 2021
Micha and Alana, your mother was a wonderful woman and will be sorely missed. Please know that she was very proud of both of you and your many accomplishments. Gloria, RIP!
Steven Floyd
March 10, 2021
