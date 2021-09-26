Tate, Grace Glenn
March 18, 1928 - August 15, 2021
Mrs. Grace Etoile Tate, 93, of Bermuda Run passed away Sunday, August 15th, 2021. Born on March 18th, 1928, in Smith County, Mississippi to the late John Asa Glenn and Birdie Rae Glenn, Grace was the middle of a family of eleven children. The first in her family to finish high school, she travelled extensively early in her life, living in Australia with brief visits in Europe before returning to the States. After continuing to travel for another few years, Grace settled in Fort Worth, Texas where she resided with her husband until his death in 1993. A born salesperson and gifted entrepreneur, Grace owned a hair salon for several years before finding her true life's passion in women's apparel. The owner of Grace's Fashion Korner, a women's clothing boutique, in Fort Worth for over 30 years, she was a supporter of her church, her community and a quiet source of financial and emotional support to many who needed a helping hand. If someone could be considered an "underdog" by others, her heart went out to them. She was a beautiful, complex woman who had a wicked sense of humor but was hopeless when she tried to tell a joke. She is loved by so many who had the good fortune to know her. Remarrying in 1997, Grace lived for several years with her husband in Arlington, Texas. In 2005, they moved to Bermuda Village, a retirement community in Advance, North Carolina to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. After her husband's passing in 2006, Grace continued to be active, enjoying shopping trips with her daughter and various social events at Bermuda Village until her health began to decline two years ago. Grace passed away with her daughter by her side. She is greatly missed by both family and friends alike. She is preceded in death by Eddie Lammon, her husband of 35 years and Carl Tate, who passed away after 9 years of marriage, sisters Onnie Mae Boykin, Daisy Phipps and Bobbie Newman and brothers Robert, AB, Johnny, Currie and Billy Glenn. She is survived by her daughter Heather Tucker and her husband Dr Scott L Tucker of Winston-Salem, stepdaughter Debra Maggio and her husband Richard Maggio of Bradenton, Florida, her sister Peggie Matthews of Arlington, Texas and brother Jerry Glenn of Taylorsville, Mississippi. Her grandchildren, Sally Tucker of Florence, Italy, Evan Maggio of Orlando, Florida, Mason Maggio of Los Angeles, along with Carl's grandchildren, Bradley, Brandon, Corey, Courtney and Dalton will miss her greatly. She was so proud of all of them and her great-grandchildren as well.
The family is planning to Celebrate Grace's Life when attending will not present a danger to her friends and family. Grace's family is very grateful to Trellis Supportive Care for the unflinching spirit of kindness shown by the members of the Hospice team. Memorial contributions may be made to them at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, Nc 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
