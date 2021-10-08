Ingram, Gracie M.
September 21, 1945 - September 28, 2021
Ms. Gracie Mae Belcher Ingram departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools and was a graduate of Atkins High School. Spiritually, she was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Curtis Ingram, Mary (Jeffrey) Love and Anderson Ingram, Jr.(Gail); extended family, Tina (Doward) Crawford and Fernando Noel all of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren; Alethea (Ivan) Simon, Orlando, FL, William Furches III, "EJ", Curtis Williams, Alethea Furches, Andria Ingram, Antonio Williams, Dasheka Noel and Cydney Moser; a host of great-grandchildren; and host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.