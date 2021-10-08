Menu
Gracie M. Ingram
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Atkins High School
FUNERAL HOME
Hooper Funeral Home
1415 East Fourteenth Street
Winston Salem, NC
Ingram, Gracie M.

September 21, 1945 - September 28, 2021

Ms. Gracie Mae Belcher Ingram departed this life Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. She was educated in the Winston-Salem Forsyth County public schools and was a graduate of Atkins High School. Spiritually, she was a devoted member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Curtis Ingram, Mary (Jeffrey) Love and Anderson Ingram, Jr.(Gail); extended family, Tina (Doward) Crawford and Fernando Noel all of Winston-Salem, NC; grandchildren; Alethea (Ivan) Simon, Orlando, FL, William Furches III, "EJ", Curtis Williams, Alethea Furches, Andria Ingram, Antonio Williams, Dasheka Noel and Cydney Moser; a host of great-grandchildren; and host of other relatives and dear friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Shiloh Baptist Church. Interment at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11am-12pm at the church. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
NC
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Shiloh Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hooper Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Gracie and I worked together several years ago at Baptist Hospital. I will always remember her sweet smile and all the wonderful times we had together while caring for our patients. May God bless the family and help them to always remember the good times with her.
Keena Cooper
Work
October 8, 2021
