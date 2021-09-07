Mrs. Gracie Phillips Richardson was born on July 11, 1927 in East Bend, NC to the late Radford Phillips and Henrietta Matthews Phillips. She attended the Yadkin County schools. Mrs. Richardson held various positions at Alma Desk Furniture in High Point, Globe Furniture Company in High Point and retired from Thomasville Furniture Company-Plant H. Additionally she was employed by the City of Winston-Salem (Coliseum) and Wake Forest University in the cafeteria. Mrs. Richardson was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church until her health failed. She enjoyed entertaining friends, sewing, cooking, word search and working puzzles. Mrs. Richardson passed peacefully away at her residence on Saturday, September 4, 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Richardson and Beauford Edward Thomas; daughter, Cherlyne Cuthrell, son, James Carlton Richardson and sister, Elnora Myers. She is survived by four daughters: Alice Williamson, Phyllis(Donnie) Warren, Iris (James) Brandon, all of Winston-Salem and Vevia "Penny" Thomas, of the home; one son, Robin T. (Aretha) Richardson of Pensacola, Florida; an uncle, James Thomas Matthews of East Bend, NC; twenty-six grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great, great, great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Richardson will be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.
Just found out that Ms. Richardson passed. Condolences to her family.
BEVERLY AMOS-- FRIEND OF PENNY
September 17, 2021
To my Dear Friend Iris and Family. I send my sincere thoughts and prayers to you and ur Entire Family. It was my pleasure to have met U, ur Mom and All of ur Family. I'll definitely continue to Pray for All!!!
Jerry Rankins and Family
September 8, 2021
I have fun memories of Ms Gracie. She and my sister Nell were good friends over the years.
My condolences are with your family.
Mary Glenn White
Friend
September 8, 2021
Iris & Family, Carl and I send our condolences and we join others in offering prayers of comfort during this time. We love you and please don´t hesitate to call upon us for anything. Love Always!!!!
Carl & Stefanie Leak
September 7, 2021
Iris,
Please know that Bob and I are praying for you and your family. We serve the God of all comfort and He will see you through. Trust Him. Love you.