Richardson, Gracie P.



July 11, 1927 - September 4, 2021



Mrs. Gracie Phillips Richardson was born on July 11, 1927 in East Bend, NC to the late Radford Phillips and Henrietta Matthews Phillips. She attended the Yadkin County schools. Mrs. Richardson held various positions at Alma Desk Furniture in High Point, Globe Furniture Company in High Point and retired from Thomasville Furniture Company-Plant H. Additionally she was employed by the City of Winston-Salem (Coliseum) and Wake Forest University in the cafeteria. Mrs. Richardson was a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church until her health failed. She enjoyed entertaining friends, sewing, cooking, word search and working puzzles. Mrs. Richardson passed peacefully away at her residence on Saturday, September 4, 2021. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, James Richardson and Beauford Edward Thomas; daughter, Cherlyne Cuthrell, son, James Carlton Richardson and sister, Elnora Myers. She is survived by four daughters: Alice Williamson, Phyllis(Donnie) Warren, Iris (James) Brandon, all of Winston-Salem and Vevia "Penny" Thomas, of the home; one son, Robin T. (Aretha) Richardson of Pensacola, Florida; an uncle, James Thomas Matthews of East Bend, NC; twenty-six grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and great, great, great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Funeral service will be private. Mrs. Richardson will be publicly viewed today from 12:00 PM~5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 7, 2021.