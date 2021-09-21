Hunter, Grady "Brent"
July 8, 1958 - September 17, 2021
Grady "Brent" Hunter passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Brent was born to Grady J. and Nell Warden Hunter July 8, 1958 in Yadkin County. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Otto and Mallie Hunter, maternal grandparents Homer and Lucille Williams, both parents, sister Glenda H. Chambers, nephew Nathan Rose, and brother-in-law Eddie Hampton. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Leshia Bryant Hunter, son Landon (Autumn) Hunter, daughter Jessica (Chris) Cheek, grandchildren Mali Hunter and Greyson Cheek, sisters Darlene Hampton and Lynn (Dale) Rose, brother-in-law David Chambers, sister-in-law Debby (Dan) Hoots, nieces and nephews Brian Rose, Sarah (Matt) Baldwin, Amie Rose, Jonathan "J.D." Chambers, Nicholas (Danyelle) Hampton, Bridget Hampton, Brant (Amy) Snow and many great-nieces and nephews.
Brent was a member of Boonville Baptist Church where his funeral will be held on Thursday, September 23, at 2:00 pm with Rev. John Brown, Rev. Brent Winslow and Mr. Justin Somers officiating. Burial will follow in Boonville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. Brent's request was for no neckties to be worn at the visitation or funeral; casual dress please. If you would like, wear a red shirt in honor of his favorite college team (NCSU) and his favorite tractor (Massey Ferguson).
We would like to extend our deepest gratitude and thanks to the wonderful staff of Mountain Valley Hospice who cared for Brent for the past several months and especially the staff at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice House who cared for him during his final days.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030.
Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Hunter family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 21, 2021.