Long, Grady Ralph
October 19, 1932 - February 16, 2021
BOONVILLE- Mr. Grady Ralph Long, 88, passed away February 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nellie Long; a sister, Marie Brendle; and a brother, Harold Long. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Peggy Smith Long; his son, Ralph Daniel (Janie) Long; grandchildren, Josiah and Julieanna; loving sister-in-law, Carolyn Long; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Long served with the US Army during the Korean War. His memorial service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Jenny Stewart and Rev. Ralph Long officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Long Family.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.