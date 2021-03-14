I will always remember him smiling. The Long reunions were always a happy time spent listening to stories of their past and the antics they could get into. It was always a time we looked forward to with anticipation. I was saddened to learn of his passing but know he is a much better place and That the laughter will be following him. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you.

Mitzi Bryant Shull Family March 10, 2022