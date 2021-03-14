Menu
Grady Ralph Long
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Long, Grady Ralph

October 19, 1932 - February 16, 2021

BOONVILLE- Mr. Grady Ralph Long, 88, passed away February 16, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Nellie Long; a sister, Marie Brendle; and a brother, Harold Long. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Peggy Smith Long; his son, Ralph Daniel (Janie) Long; grandchildren, Josiah and Julieanna; loving sister-in-law, Carolyn Long; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Long served with the US Army during the Korean War. His memorial service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 16, 2021 in the Gentry Family Chapel with Rev. Jenny Stewart and Rev. Ralph Long officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Long Family.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Gentry Family Chapel
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
I will always remember him smiling. The Long reunions were always a happy time spent listening to stories of their past and the antics they could get into. It was always a time we looked forward to with anticipation. I was saddened to learn of his passing but know he is a much better place and That the laughter will be following him. My thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Mitzi Bryant Shull
Family
March 10, 2022
Peggy and Ralph,
We were so sorry to learn about Grady's passing. I always thought so much of Grady. Please know we hold you in our thoughts and prayers. Dan and Nancy Roth
Nancy Roth
May 5, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family through the coming days. The Long and Bryant reunions were always a much anticipated get together for all of us. He will be missed.
Mitzi Shull
Family
March 21, 2021
Ralph and Peggy, The love of Christ which Grady so readily exhibited to others lives on in each of you. He has found his victory in Jesus. Ralph, your beautiful playing at the service and every word spoken would sure have made your Daddy proud, as he always was of you! Please know all of us who know you are continuing to lift you up in our prayers.
Penny McCreary
Friend
March 17, 2021
Peggy and Ralph,
We are sorry for your loss. We cannot be there with you today, but will always remember Grady as our caring, wonderful neighbor. We will miss seeing him. We love you guys!
Love, Joe, Sayoko, Emi, Jared and James ❤
Sayoko Patterson
Friend
March 16, 2021
Grady Ralph was our mailman for years when I was growing up on Richmond Hill Church Rd. He was a good friend to my family all those years. You all are in our prayers.
LeAnn Mounce Doub
February 21, 2021
Our love and prayers are with you all as precious memories flood your soul of all the happy times together. We are so very sorry.
Richard and Elaine Mathis Poindexter
February 20, 2021
Peggy and family, I am so sorry to hear of Grady Ralph's death. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time.
Shelby Bauguess
Friend
February 20, 2021
Peggy, We are so very sorry!! Love & Prayers for you & your family! (Lowell & Faye)
Lowell/Faye Vestal
Friend
February 19, 2021
Mere words can’t express the sadness we have in our hearts in the passing of this dear man. We have known Grady and Peggy for well over 30 years and refer to them a second parents! We love you Peggy and will miss Grady tremendously. God bless you during this difficult time.
Bobby Stone
Friend
February 19, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He was a real good friend to my dad, Leon Casstevens.
Tracy C. Matthews
Friend
February 19, 2021
