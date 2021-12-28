Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Graham Carlie Joyce
Joyce, Graham Carlie

June 8, 1938 - December 22, 2021

Winston–Salem – Mr. Graham Carlie Joyce, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1938 in Surry County to Reid Thomas and Margie Haymore Joyce. Graham served with the Winston-Salem Police Department for 30 years and retired in 1989 at the rank of Sergeant. During his tenure, he not only served as a Patrolman, but a motorcycle officer, and in The Vice and Narcotics Division. Just prior to this, Graham served in the United States Army. After retiring from WSPD, he went on to serve as a Court Security Officer for the U.S. Marshal Service. Graham loved to be outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or gardening. He also enjoyed feeding wildlife like deer and birds. Being the sole provider for his family, Graham was a very hard worker. He was highly respected by his family and friends. To quote his close friend, Jimmy Dull "They just don't make them like your dad anymore. He is a good Christian man with high morals." Graham was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, Graham was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Harriet Arnold Joyce; son-in-law, Bradford "Brad" Brown; and sisters, Edith Joyce Eaton and Frances Joyce Chilton.

He is survived by his three children, Lori Joyce-Brown, David Joyce (Tina), and Amy Perkins (Tony); 6 grandchildren, Kyle Brown (Hayley), Matthew Brown, Tyler Joyce, Nathan Joyce, Lauren Perkins, and Ashley Perkins; and two brothers, Gilmer Joyce (Betty Jo) and Richard Joyce (Rachel).

A funeral service for Graham will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:45 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409 or to the Alzheimer's Association at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Although I did not know Graham on a personal level I do remember him coming to the hospital where I worked as a security officer in the mid 1970's doing follow ups on cases involving crime when he was with the Detective Division of the WSPD ... always had great respect for ... my best friend LW Brewer worked with Graham in the US Marshal Service and had the greatest respect for him ... I am sure he and I would have been good friends ... may all of you his family and friends be comforted by God's comfort at this time Danehy A ( Denny Carson Arcadia, NC 12/30/2001
Danehy Carson
December 30, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 29, 2021
Knew Mr. Joyce growing up on Alamo Drive...what a sweet neighbor and I always remember giving some of the best candy out at Halloween! My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
McKenzie Beamer "Kenzie Cook"
December 29, 2021
Knowing Bro. Graham for many years and found him to be exactly how his obit described him and much more. God bless the family, my prayers are with you.
Rev. Frank Shumate
December 28, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Graham. He was such a kind man that I had the privilege of knowing and working with when he was a security officer at our court. He will be truly missed. Sending prayers to you all.
Carolyn Spencer
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results