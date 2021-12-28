Joyce, Graham Carlie
June 8, 1938 - December 22, 2021
Winston–Salem – Mr. Graham Carlie Joyce, 83, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. He was born on June 8, 1938 in Surry County to Reid Thomas and Margie Haymore Joyce. Graham served with the Winston-Salem Police Department for 30 years and retired in 1989 at the rank of Sergeant. During his tenure, he not only served as a Patrolman, but a motorcycle officer, and in The Vice and Narcotics Division. Just prior to this, Graham served in the United States Army. After retiring from WSPD, he went on to serve as a Court Security Officer for the U.S. Marshal Service. Graham loved to be outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing, or gardening. He also enjoyed feeding wildlife like deer and birds. Being the sole provider for his family, Graham was a very hard worker. He was highly respected by his family and friends. To quote his close friend, Jimmy Dull "They just don't make them like your dad anymore. He is a good Christian man with high morals." Graham was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Graham was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Harriet Arnold Joyce; son-in-law, Bradford "Brad" Brown; and sisters, Edith Joyce Eaton and Frances Joyce Chilton.
He is survived by his three children, Lori Joyce-Brown, David Joyce (Tina), and Amy Perkins (Tony); 6 grandchildren, Kyle Brown (Hayley), Matthew Brown, Tyler Joyce, Nathan Joyce, Lauren Perkins, and Ashley Perkins; and two brothers, Gilmer Joyce (Betty Jo) and Richard Joyce (Rachel).
A funeral service for Graham will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman officiating. Interment will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:30 am until 11:45 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at 7029 Albert Pick Road, #200, Greensboro, NC 27409 or to the Alzheimer's Association
at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.