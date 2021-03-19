Mr. Gregory Anthony "GEE" Bradshaw passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. A public viewing will be held today, March 19, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. A private funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.
We Are Sending Our Sincere And Deepest Condolences To The Family (SHALOM)
Sand Morrison And Family
April 4, 2021
My heart truly goes out to you and your family. You were a great and special friend to me. I will never forget you. You will be truly missed. Love you.
Kalishia Pollard
April 4, 2021
Love you man you were clutch in my life I got the kids any way I can help promise you
Corey (Lil Bruh) Johnson
April 3, 2021
My Gods love, strength, peace, and comfort be with each of you.
Geraldine Torrence
March 22, 2021
Prayers and Condolences to the family. May God give you peace during your time of bereavement
Aleshia Archie
March 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to you all. May God comfort you during this time and beyond. You all are in my prayers.
Camesia
March 20, 2021
My prayers and condolences to the family
Donnell dixon
March 20, 2021
My condolences to the entire family.
Marcellus starks
March 20, 2021
Condolences to the family. Praying that the Lord strengthens everyone. I love y´all.
Shelia Gregory & Family
March 19, 2021
My thoughts and prayers r with u all Greg Greg i love him he was special he always make me laugh he will truly be miss senging my condolences to you all my God continues to watch over this family God Bless u all
Brenda Eldridge
March 19, 2021
Gee,Thanks for fathering my lil KK and lovin her lil heart,she loves her daddy an will miss u dearly.