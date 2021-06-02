Crouse, Gregory Leon
April 23, 1962 - May 30, 2021
CROUSE
WALNUT COVE
Gregory Leon Crouse, 59, died early Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 at The Citadel at Winston-Salem.
Gregory was born in Forsyth County on April 23, 1962 to the late Grady and Gladys Lorraine Goins Crouse. He enjoyed spending time with his family and helping them do things. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing darts, building and could do most any wood working project that he set his mind to. He will be greatly missed.
Gregory is survived by his sister, Kimberly Crouse; brother, Rodney Crouse; 2 nieces, Courtney, and Ashlee Crouse; great-niece, Zena Sapp, and a great-nephew, Jayden Crouse-Murphy.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Bob Jeune officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, South Atlantic Division Stokes Community, P.O. Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629-1912.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.