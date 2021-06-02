Menu
Gregory Leon Crouse
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Crouse, Gregory Leon

April 23, 1962 - May 30, 2021

CROUSE

WALNUT COVE

Gregory Leon Crouse, 59, died early Sunday morning, May 30, 2021 at The Citadel at Winston-Salem.

Gregory was born in Forsyth County on April 23, 1962 to the late Grady and Gladys Lorraine Goins Crouse. He enjoyed spending time with his family and helping them do things. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing darts, building and could do most any wood working project that he set his mind to. He will be greatly missed.

Gregory is survived by his sister, Kimberly Crouse; brother, Rodney Crouse; 2 nieces, Courtney, and Ashlee Crouse; great-niece, Zena Sapp, and a great-nephew, Jayden Crouse-Murphy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 7:00pm at the Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Bob Jeune officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, South Atlantic Division Stokes Community, P.O. Box 41912, Raleigh, NC 27629-1912.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Crouse family.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Jun
3
Service
7:00p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Burroughs Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
So sorry for your loss!
Rhonda
June 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results