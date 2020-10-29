Davis, Gregory



September 18, 1949 - October 27, 2020



Attorney Gregory Davis, 71, unexpectedly departed this life on October 27, 2020. He served as senior litigator counsel for the US Middle District Federal Public Defender office of the Middle District of North Carolina.



Viewing will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service. Private funeral service will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Benton Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gregory Davis Memorial Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gifts can be made by check to the University Development Office, Post Office Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC, or online. Arrangements entrusted to Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 29, 2020.