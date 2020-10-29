I have not seen Greg for a very long time, but over the years I have thought of him often. I knew him pretty well when his law office was right across the hall from mine. I remember when he was offered the job of Federal Public Defender. He was very happy to leave private practice, because he believed he would be able to try cases full time. He was a gifted lawyer that to some was not immediately apparent upon first meeting him. He could be very laid back, and unpretentious. I am sure that some state DA's discovered his ability the hard way over the years. When I knew him, you could tell from word and deed that he was a devoted family man. I am very sorry to learn of his death. Gary Isenhour, Attorney

