Gregory Davis
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Davis, Gregory

September 18, 1949 - October 27, 2020

Attorney Gregory Davis, 71, unexpectedly departed this life on October 27, 2020. He served as senior litigation counsel for the Federal Public Defender's Office of the Middle District of North Carolina. Viewing will be held from 4:00-6:00pm at Gilmore Memorial Funeral Home in Winston-Salem. A private funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Sunday, November 1st at the Benton Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gregory Davis Memorial Scholarship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Gifts can be made online or by check to the University Development Office, Post Office Box 309, Chapel Hill, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.gilmorefunerals.com.

Gilmore Memorial Funeral Services Inc.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Gilmore Memorial Funeral Service
Nov
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Benton Convention Center
Funeral services provided by:
Gilmore Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Stephanie and girls please accept our condolences and prayers. May the peace of Christ be with you. Greg was a Great Man and Fraternity Brother. Love to the family.
Gloria and Kenny Faulkner
October 30, 2020
God is closer in time of sorrow than at any other time... May you find peace and comfort in the goodness of His love. Deepest Sympathy.
Bro. DeValdean Penn, Cameron NC
October 29, 2020
I have not seen Greg for a very long time, but over the years I have thought of him often. I knew him pretty well when his law office was right across the hall from mine. I remember when he was offered the job of Federal Public Defender. He was very happy to leave private practice, because he believed he would be able to try cases full time. He was a gifted lawyer that to some was not immediately apparent upon first meeting him. He could be very laid back, and unpretentious. I am sure that some state DA's discovered his ability the hard way over the years. When I knew him, you could tell from word and deed that he was a devoted family man. I am very sorry to learn of his death. Gary Isenhour, Attorney
Gary Isenhour, Attorney
October 29, 2020