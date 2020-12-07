Green, Gregory Freeman



September 14, 1968 - December 4, 2020



Gregory Freeman Green passed away on December 4, 2020 at the age of 52. He was born in Forsyth County on September 14, 1968 to Roger Freeman and Peggy Inman Green. Greg graduated from West Forsyth High School. He attended Forsyth Technical College where he studied mechanics. Greg worked part time at Sears Car Care. Greg is survived by his parents, aunt, Ann Fearrington, and uncle, John Green. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 8th at 3pm at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.