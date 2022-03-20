Menu
Gregory Harold Pennington
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Pennington, Gregory Harold

May 31, 1957 - March 3, 2022

Mr. Gregory Harold Pennington, 64, passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born May 31, 1957 in Richland County, South Carolina to the late Harold Dean Pennington and Doris Rebecca Gentry Pennington. Greg was dedicated to his work, spending over 25 years in Utility Construction. He was truly passionate about his work and knew the industry well. Over the years, he spent countless hours running jobs across NC and in other parts of the country. Greg was an avid reader and a lover of the outdoors. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, four wheeling and getting to FaceTime with his granddaughters. Greg is survived by his son, Justin Pennington (Melissa McBride); daughter, Ashley Smith (Michael); two grandchildren, Mia and Sawyer Smith; two sisters, Theresa Cheek (David) and Melissa Smith (Terry); nieces, Megan, Claire, and Christy; nephews, Kanue and Casey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey Pennington, and nephew, Dustin Carter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
