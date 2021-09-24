Prewitt, Gregory "Mike"
February 20, 1949 - September 20, 2021
Gregory "Mike" Prewitt of Winston-Salem died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mike was born February 20, 1949 in San Bernardino, CA, to the late Mark and Lorraine Prewitt.
The "family unit" was very important to Mike, spending time with them on holidays and family vacations in New Jersey and Ocean Isle. He enjoyed coaching and umpiring girls softball. In 1996 he coached the Southwest Little League Girls All Star Team to the District Championship. Mike also like to spend time painting, woodworking, watching movies, and attending live concerts. He loved spending hours playing the video game Zelda, and was always ready for the next adventure, including skydiving. Mike was the #1 fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, "Fly, Eagles, Fly."
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Marcelle of the home; daughters, Ashley Prewitt, Annie Cartwright, of NC and Amy McCabe of FL; son, Michael Wilgus of FL; grandchildren, Skyler Clark, Kinsley Cartwright, Alexis McCabe Green (John), Samantha Domicz, all of NJ, Hailey Chesanek, J.J. Chesanek, and John Nick Wilgus, all of FL; great-grandchildren, Harper Domicz, Victoria Green, Jax Green, all of NJ; brother, Rick Prewitt (Janet) of NJ; nephew, Rick Prewitt (Taryn) of NJ; nieces, Debbie Whitney (Clint), Cierra Whitney, all of NJ; sister-in-law, Carly Clyman (Sandy) of NC. He is also survived by his friends, Joe Williams, Mike McDonald, Susie Williams and Sharon McDonald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Prewitt.
Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Mike's life at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Salem Funeral & Cremation, Main St. Chapel, Winston-Salem. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 24, 2021.