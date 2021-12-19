You Will Always Be In My Heart. We Started Off As Strangers But Ended Up Being Family. True Family! I Can't Believe I Will Not See You Walk Up And Scare The Crap Out Me And Say Hey Fam! See You Pointing And Jamming While I'm Sitting At The Light. Not Able To Say To The Person Next To Me Nothing's Wrong With Him. That's My Brother And He's Working. Bringing The Joy And Smile To Others As We Sit At This God Forbidden Light For Five Minutes . He Selling His Newspapers. Who Would Known Your Niece And My Son Would End Up Together Bringing You A Great Niece And Great Nephew And Me 2 Wonderful Grandchildren. That Is Percent Truth God Put People In Our Lives For A Reason. You Will Be There Angel And I Know This. Rest In Heaven My Friend My Brother. Amen!

Marjorie V Arnold Family December 19, 2021