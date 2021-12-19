Winston-Salem - Gregory Lee Slade passed away Dec. 12, 2021. Viewing will be from 1pm until 5pm Mon., Dec. 20, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 12noon Tues., Dec. 21, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
As a mailman on the Northside for many years. He always brought a smile to me and my wife's face as she worked off university Pkwy as well. I never met him but he would look in my eyes and point at me with love!!! May he rest in peace and this Christmas I will point up for you buddy!!
Cory snyder
December 24, 2021
Prayers for God´s love and peace to comfort your hearts during this difficult time. Blessings and God Bless!
Kimberly
December 21, 2021
You Will Always Be In My Heart. We Started Off As Strangers But Ended Up Being Family. True Family! I Can't Believe I Will Not See You Walk Up And Scare The Crap Out Me And Say Hey Fam! See You Pointing And Jamming While I'm Sitting At The Light. Not Able To Say To The Person Next To Me Nothing's Wrong With Him. That's My Brother And He's Working. Bringing The Joy And Smile To Others As We Sit At This God Forbidden Light For Five Minutes . He Selling His Newspapers. Who Would Known Your Niece And My Son Would End Up Together Bringing You A Great Niece And Great Nephew And Me 2 Wonderful Grandchildren. That Is Percent Truth God Put People In Our Lives For A Reason. You Will Be There Angel And I Know This. Rest In Heaven My Friend My Brother. Amen!