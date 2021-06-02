Menu
Gregory Lamont Smith
Smith

Walkertown - A public viewing for Mr. Gregory Lamont Smith will be today, June, 2, 2021 from 1pm until 5pm at Douthit's. Funeral services will be conducted June 3 at 1pm at Douthit's. Family will receive friend at 12:30. Douthit's
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
2
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Douthit's
NC
Jun
3
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Douthit's
NC
Jun
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Douthit's
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Greg was a co-worker on mine while working at Johnson Controls. Since retiring I continue to miss all of my great friends. To his family I pray that God's grace and mercy be with you. Sleep on my brother. I will miss you.
Deacon Sidney L. Morgan
Work
June 9, 2021
Greg Was A Great Co-Worker & Friend To Everyone At Clarios ( JOHNSON CONTROLS). He Wil Truly Be Missed By Many People. My Prayers & Thoughts Go Out To Trish & The Family During This Time. May GOD Forever Be Your STRENGTH & SALVATION. Yours In Christ, BOBBY WYNN
BOBBY WYNN
Work
June 3, 2021
Greg was truly a caring person. He provided lawn service to three of us in my community. His spirit will be missed.
DD Adams
Work
June 3, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
donald barnes
Work
June 2, 2021
