Floros, Gus James
June 15, 1922 - July 2, 2021
Gus (Konstantinos) James Floros, Born on June 15, 1922 in Megalo Horio, Karpenisiou, Evrytanias, Greece to James (Demetrios) and Eleni Siokos Floros. After 5th grade, he served as an apprentice for a shoemaker (cobbler). He lived through the atrocities from the invasion of the Italians, Germans, and the Greek Civil War. While serving in the Greek Army he sewed the canvas covers for the Jeeps. Gus married Margarita Mourounas from Nostimo, Greece on November 27th, 1955 and had a daughter Maria (Marika). Aside from working at his shoe shop and in the fields, he transported people by mule to the Prousiotissa Monastery, guiding them through the mountain trails. In 1966, they immigrated to Florence, SC for a better life. He worked at restaurants, learning English by studying the waitresses' ticket orders. In 1980, he and Margarita moved to Winston-Salem to be closer to their daughter, Maria, her husband John Paul Gallins and grandchildren Paul and Constantina. In Winston-Salem, Gus was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church where he also helped in the kitchen for the festival, Velouchi Association and Association Megalohoriton of America. He worked at Jolly House Coffee Shop and Dockside Seafood Restaurant. He enjoyed yardwork, caring for his grapevines, but mostly loved spending time with his family, taking his grandkids to Putt-Putt and making Loukanika with his grandsons. He recently celebrated his 99th birthday at home with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother John (Elisavet) Floros in Greece, his beloved son-in-law John Gallins and on January 29, 2021 by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margarita. He is survived by his daughter Maria (Marika) Floros Gallins, grandson Paul John Gallins, granddaughter Constantina and husband Deno Frangakis of Fayetteville, NC, great-grandsons Thomas and Johnny Frangakis, brother Athanasios and wife Christina Floros of Greece, nephew Dimitris (Nadia) Floros, their daughter Maria, and niece Eleni Floros, as well as cousins in Greece and US. The family would like to thank the Trellis Supportive Care nurses and all the caregivers that took such good care of Gus. A special thank you to his "kafenio buddies" who enjoyed coffee and conversation with him and always offering their support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.