Wharton, Gwendolyn May Virginia Holder



September 22, 1934 - March 20, 2021



Gwendolyn May Virginia Holder Wharton, a Star from Heaven born to Joe Haywood Holder and Myrtle Cowan Holder in Winston Salem, NC on a Fall Equinox during the Great Depression. Like Palm Trees and Open Flowers, Gwenny May blessed the world and everyone she knew. Her petals fell on a Spring Equinox during the pandemic. Surviving are sister, Jean; cousins, Jackie and Peggy; daughter, Faye (Anthony); and sons, J.O. and Mike. Grandma Gwen's open flowers include eight grandchildren; many great and great grandchildren; dozens of cousins and hosts of nephews and nieces. Ms. Wharton was predeceased by a daughter, Genesta. Gwen Wharton will be missed by former colleagues at Fairchild Industries and best friends from Winston Salem, NC and throughout the United States. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, March 29, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.