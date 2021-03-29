Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gwendolyn May Virginia Holder Wharton
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Wharton, Gwendolyn May Virginia Holder

September 22, 1934 - March 20, 2021

Gwendolyn May Virginia Holder Wharton, a Star from Heaven born to Joe Haywood Holder and Myrtle Cowan Holder in Winston Salem, NC on a Fall Equinox during the Great Depression. Like Palm Trees and Open Flowers, Gwenny May blessed the world and everyone she knew. Her petals fell on a Spring Equinox during the pandemic. Surviving are sister, Jean; cousins, Jackie and Peggy; daughter, Faye (Anthony); and sons, J.O. and Mike. Grandma Gwen's open flowers include eight grandchildren; many great and great grandchildren; dozens of cousins and hosts of nephews and nieces. Ms. Wharton was predeceased by a daughter, Genesta. Gwen Wharton will be missed by former colleagues at Fairchild Industries and best friends from Winston Salem, NC and throughout the United States. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Monday, March 29, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Tuesday, March 30, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
822 Carl Russell Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Russell Funeral Service - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Faye and the family
Vanessa Douglas Bratton
March 31, 2021
Linda, My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Wanda Brown
March 29, 2021
so sorry to hear of your Mother's passing,,,she is sleeping waiting for Paradise..family is everything...love hugs prayers
Lacine LOWRANCE Small
March 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results