Bledsoe, H. Steve
March 16, 1953 - December 5, 2021
H. Steve Bledsoe, 68, passed peacefully away on Sunday night, December 5, 2021. He grew up in the Surry County community and graduated from Surry Central High School in 1972. Steve worked for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company for 40 years and continued to contribute to the Tobacco industry with Research and Development with FCMI after he retired in 2013. He was an active member of Glenn View Baptist Church and spent his time at home on his tractor, picking wild berries and cutting wood. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Bledsoe and his mother, Betty Jo Caudle.
Steve is survived by his wife, Teresa Charles Bledsoe, two children Marilyn and Eric, his beloved dog Sadie, sister,Tammy (James) Eddleman and aunt, Mary Ruth Beck.
The service will be held at Glenn View Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 28th at 2:00 PM. There will be no formal visitation with the family due to COVID- 19 guidelines and in regards to Teresa's safety as she continues to improve in health. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the General Fund at Glenn View Baptist Church at gvbc.breezechms.com
or in person at 4275 Glenn Hi Rd Winston- Salem, NC
27107.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2021.