Hall, Hallie



August 25, 1927 - April 1, 2022



Hallie Pearl Inman Hall. age 94, left this world to meet her Savior Jesus Christ. Also, waiting at the pearly gates was her family and friends rejoicing at her coming home! Hallie was born in a log cabin in Stokes County to the late Elder William (Will) McKinley Inman and Pearl Elizabeth Tilley Inman. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Junior Hall and five sisters. The sisters are: Willie Lou Inman, Betty Taylor, Ethel Inman Inman, Juanita Gordy, and Cleo Covington.



Hallie is survived by two sisters: Winona Jane Bender (Hagerstown, MD) and Patricia Faires (Pilot Mountain, NC); James Inman (Westfield, NC); special nieces: Nancy Speaks. (Pilot Mountain, NC), Mary Romine (Pilot Mountain, NC) and Judy Lupo (Rural Hall, NC).



Mrs. Hall retired as an inspector for Armtex Mills after 37 years of dedicated service. She also sold Avon Cosmetics for over 60 years. Hallie was active in the service to her community. She was a member of the Double Creek Fire Department Auxiliary for 25 years and an active member of the Rock House Ruritan Club for 17 years until her death. She was a member of Brim's Grove Baptist Church. Hallie was industrious for her church and received special recognition for selling over 200 plus church cookbooks to meet the needs of the less fortunate in our community through the Benevolence Fund. She also loved country music singer George Jones and was a member of his fan club.



A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 2:00 pm with Reverends Dean Barley and Gerald Jones at Brim's Grove Baptist Church. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Following the service, internment will follow in the church cemetery. Special thanks to the Woltz Hospice Home and Mountain Valley Hospice (Baily and Jerri). Memorials may be made to the Rock House Ruritan Club, c/o Don Bennett, 2159 Brim's Grove Rd., Pinnacle, NC 27043.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home



822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Apr. 7, 2022.