Freeman, Harding Eugene
February 17, 1925 - September 5, 2021
Harding "Bud" Eugene Freeman, 96, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2021 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Bud was born on February 17, 1925 in Winston-Salem, NC and was the youngest of six children. As a young boy, he enjoyed living near Hillcrest Golf Course and spending time as a caddie. He later joined the U.S. Naval Reserve as a seaman and in 1950, he married his loving wife, Hazel. They had one daughter, Dianna. Bud spent the majority of his career at Piedmont Airlines, and retired in 1987 after 32 years of many wonderful memories with the company. In his spare time, Bud enjoyed spending time with his family, quail hunting with friends and his grandson, training English Setters, listening to music, and working in his garden. He was a fun, joyful, caring, supportive person who never met a stranger and was a great story teller at family gatherings. Bud was a member of Clemmons Moravian Church, and attended regularly until unable to do so. Bud was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings, Earshlie Freeman Hall, Charlotte Freeman Robertson, Gladys Freeman Phipps, Arthur Freeman and John Freeman. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, the late Hazel Billings Freeman, who passed recently in July. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Dianna Freeman Overton and husband Lindsay; two grandchildren, Brad Overton and wife Chelsey, and Bethany Overton Brown and husband Derrick; five great grandchildren, Beckett, Berkley and Collins Overton, and Bennett and Brady Brown; as well as many nephews and nieces. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Trellis Supportive Care and the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for their kindness and care. The family would also like to express their gratitude to Home Instead Senior Care, who assisted in making sure he was cared for while at home. A private memorial was held in his honor, and he was laid to rest at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, NC. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.