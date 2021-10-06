Menu
Harold Thomas "Tommy" Elliott
1959 - 2021
BORN
1959
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes - Lewisville
6685 Shallowford Rd
Lewisville, NC
Elliott, Harold Thomas "Tommy"

July 4, 1959 - September 24, 2021

Harold Thomas "Tommy" Elliott, Jr., 62, of Lewisville, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021. Tommy was born on July 4, 1959, in Forsyth County to the late Harold Thomas Elliott, Sr. and Patsy Briggs (Elliott) Morgan. Tommy loved music. He played the guitar, was a member of a band, and especially enjoyed southern rock, blues and jazz. Tommy was nicknamed "Owl" as a young man because of the hours he kept. Tommy coached his sons in Pop Warner football for the Lewisville Titans. He also helped with Little League baseball. He never met a stranger and loved his children more than life itself. And because he was born on the Fourth of July, he loved fireworks and was known for his annual Fourth of July party.

Tommy is survived by his two sons, Casey and Sam; he also helped raise Marlena and Luke Houle; three sisters: Kim Gleason (Ronnie), Amy Whaley (Ashley), and Christy Glenn (Tommie) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be conducted at 5:00 pm Friday, October 8th at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. The family will meet with friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the Lewisville Library, P.O. Box 464, Lewisville, NC 27023.

Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel

6685 Shallowford Road

Lewisville, NC 27023
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel
NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.