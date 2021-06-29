Priddy, Harold Filmore
November 23, 1944 - June 27, 2021
Mr. Harold Filmore Priddy, 76, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Woltz Hospice home. He was born November 23, 1944, in Forsyth County to the late Eugene Pepper Priddy, and Ethel Shaw Priddy. Harold loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a long-time member of Freedom Baptist Church and active as long as his health would allow, by both being present in the church as well as ministering to others through phone calls and messages. He also enjoyed watching wrestling and had a love for music that he showed through playing the piano and keyboard which he was self-taught and played by ear. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother and four sisters. Those left to cherish Harold's memory are his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Tuttle Priddy; two children, Richard Filmore Priddy (Melisa) and Kim Workman (Eddie); and his three grandchildren, Andrew Workman, Alyssa Marie Workman, and Sydney Brianna Priddy. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Freedom Baptist Church, with Pastor Jon White and Pastor John T. Byerly officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church, with burial following the service at Pinnacle United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freedom Baptist Church General Fund, 1000 Rural Hall-Germanton Rd, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 29, 2021.