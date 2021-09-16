Lyons, Harriet Lloyd
December 27, 1933 - September 13, 2021
Harriet Lloyd Lyons left this earthly world to meet her Lord on Monday, September 13, 2021. She was born on December 27, 1933, in Forsyth County to Robert and Annie Ledford Lloyd.
Harriet was a lifelong member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. She sewed all of her life, sewing anything from doll clothing to her daughter's clothing and sewing for an interior designer. She was an avid crocheter and loved to paint.
She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and two sisters. She is survived by her husband, Jack Willard Lyons; daughter, Lori Anne Davis Cook (Waldren Henry Cook); stepchildren, Janice Walch (Chuck Welch) and Ronnie W. Lyons; one grandson, Matthew Tyler Cook; and sister, Jeanette "Jeannie" Cooke.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, on Friday, September 17, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park in Winston-Salem.
Memorials may be made to The Gideons International, PO Box 25263, Winston-Salem, NC 27114-5263, or to the Bible Broadcasting Network, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com
.
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 16, 2021.