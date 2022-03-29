Nelson, Harriet Delois Leake
April 4, 1942 - March 27, 2022
Harriet Delois Leake Nelson, 79, passed away on Sunday evening, March 27, 2022, at Kernersville Medical Center.
Delois was born on April 4, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late Robert Hatcher and Sudie Priddy Leake Sr. She attended Willow Oak Baptist Church for many years and loved spending time at the church. She was retired from RJ Reynolds after 18 years of service. Delois loved to travel and to go shopping. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and her friends.
In addition to her parents, Delois is preceded in death by her brother, Norman Leake, brother-in-law, Warren Wall, nephew Andy Wall, and niece Susan Wall.
Delois is survived by her son, Mark Berry (Vickie), brother Robert Leake (Nancy), sisters, Joann Wall, and Margaret Wall, two grandchildren, Dalton Berry and Brooke Martin, special niece, Amanda Wall Castaneda, and special friends, Shelby Jean Hawkins and Carol Neal.
There will be a 1:00 pm funeral service held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Willow Oak Baptist Church with Pastor Cliff Willis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 12:00 pm till 1:00 pm prior to the service at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com
.
Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Nelson family.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Hwy 65 West, Walnut Cove, NC 27052
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2022.