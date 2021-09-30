Hueston, Harry Benjamin
July 28, 1997 - September 17, 2021
Ben Hueston, age 24, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on September 17, 2021. Ben was born in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Diane Ennis Hueston and the late Harry Boyd Hueston.
Ben attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School in 2015. He participated in First Lego League, Technology Student Association - where he and a friend won first place at Nationals, National Young Leaders Conference, and played tuba in the band. Ben served as basketball manager for the RJR Demon Deacons.
Ben enrolled at Oklahoma State University, the college his grandfather attended, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Management Concentration in 2018. During his freshman year Ben participated in the "paddle people" and the O'Colly newspaper. Ben worked for athletics facilities during the remainder of his time in Stillwater. After graduation, Ben worked for Hornets Sports and Entertainment in Charlotte, NC as Coordinator of Guest Experience. Michael Jordan was known to have called Ben "kiddo." In January 2021, Ben reenrolled at Oklahoma State University, majoring in accounting. Ben was on track to graduate in December.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Connection Valley Church, 1701 Westchester Dr., Suite 975, High Point, NC 27262, with Pastor Brian Marston officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation and designated to the Memorial Fund (20-03700). Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online at www.OSUgiving.com
. In comments, please note in memory of Ben Hueston.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.