Harry Benjamin Ben Hueston
1997 - 2021
BORN
1997
DIED
2021
Hueston, Harry Benjamin

July 28, 1997 - September 17, 2021

Ben Hueston, age 24, of Kernersville, NC, passed away on September 17, 2021. Ben was born in Gallatin, Tennessee, to Diane Ennis Hueston and the late Harry Boyd Hueston.

Ben attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, graduating from R. J. Reynolds High School in 2015. He participated in First Lego League, Technology Student Association - where he and a friend won first place at Nationals, National Young Leaders Conference, and played tuba in the band. Ben served as basketball manager for the RJR Demon Deacons.

Ben enrolled at Oklahoma State University, the college his grandfather attended, and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with Management Concentration in 2018. During his freshman year Ben participated in the "paddle people" and the O'Colly newspaper. Ben worked for athletics facilities during the remainder of his time in Stillwater. After graduation, Ben worked for Hornets Sports and Entertainment in Charlotte, NC as Coordinator of Guest Experience. Michael Jordan was known to have called Ben "kiddo." In January 2021, Ben reenrolled at Oklahoma State University, majoring in accounting. Ben was on track to graduate in December.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Connection Valley Church, 1701 Westchester Dr., Suite 975, High Point, NC 27262, with Pastor Brian Marston officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the OSU Foundation and designated to the Memorial Fund (20-03700). Checks should be made payable to the OSU Foundation and mailed to PO Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749. Memorial donations can also be made online at www.OSUgiving.com. In comments, please note in memory of Ben Hueston.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Connection Valley Church
1701 Westchester Dr., Suite 975, High Point, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest condolences and prayers to the Hueston family. HSE Family
Omara Smith
October 22, 2021
EBW
October 5, 2021
This is devastating news. Ben was my sidekick and a dedicated supporter of athletics. His loss will be felt by everyone who came in contact with him.
Chad Booth
October 1, 2021
So heartbroken over Ben´s loss. He was such a good friend to Jacob. So many prayers being said for y´all.
Carol Faltynski-Privette
October 1, 2021
Diane - I'll never forget how your son made me want to work harder in the classroom to keep challenging him and his wonderful, curious nature. I'll never forget all those hours after school working on robots, rockets and TSA projects. Ben was special and I'll miss him. Prayers to you - GDE
George Eckart
School
October 1, 2021
My heart breaks with this news. Please know your family will remain in my thoughts and prayers for years to come.
Ron Moats
School
September 30, 2021
