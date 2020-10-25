Tomlinson, Harry Lee
December 24, 1934 - October 21, 2020
Mr. Harry Tomlinson, 85, of Bermuda Run passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bermuda Village in Davie County. He was born in Richmond, Virginia, son of Lillie Martin and Harry Tucker Tomlinson. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janice Gilman Tomlinson; their son, Brent Alton Tomlinson (Vicki) of Manteo, NC; their daughters, Laura Tomlinson Dollason of Manning SC and Lynne Tomlinson Blake (L.D.) of Wynne, AR; three granddaughters, Brittany Lynne Blake of New York City, NY, Lauren Blake Rogers (Matt) of West Memphis, AR and Summer Janette Tomlinson of Greenville, NC and a step-grandson, Josh Pennell of Winston-Salem. Also survived by two great-grandsons, William Blake Rogers and Matthew Graham Rogers and a sister, Barbara Tomlinson Buell of Richmond, VA. Harry was a career newspaper man. He started as a paper carrier in Glen Allen, VA and worked part-time in college for the Richmond News Leader. After graduation from the University of Richmond in 1957, he worked his way up to Assistant Circulation Director of Richmond Newspapers. When the parent company, Media General, bought the Winston-Salem newspapers, he accepted the position of Circulation Director of the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel. He retired in 1994 from the position of Circulation Director of the Winston-Salem Journal. During his career he was a past president of the Mid-Atlantic Circulation Manager Association. The family would like to thank the staff of Bermuda Village Batangas Gardens Skilled Nursing for their love and care of Harry for almost three years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 300 North Cherry Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
(Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel)
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.